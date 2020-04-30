British PM Boris Johnson felicitates Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Wednesday congratulated Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

On his Twitter handle, the British premier noted the longstanding ties between the two countries and expressed to work together with the new incumbent prime minister of Pakistan on areas of shared interest.

“Congratulations to CM Shehbaz on his election as Prime Minister of Pakistan. The UK & Pakistan have a longstanding relationship and our people share deep ties. I look forward to working together on areas of shared interest,” Boris Johnson posted a tweet.

On the other hand, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also congratulated the newly elected Hon’ble Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. In a message of felicitations, Bangladesh’s Prime Minister stressed that the entire region must work together to overcome the challenges facing the region for its common benefits.