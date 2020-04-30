Ruling coalition for election of Punjab CM accuses PML-N for horse-trading

LAHORE (From Liaquat Ansari) - The ruling coalition for the election of Chief Minister (CM) in Punjab has accused the PML-N of using the market for horse-trading.

In connection with the election of the Chief Minister of Punjab, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, the candidate for the post of Chief Minister of the ruling coalition. The consultative meeting also reviewed the contacts with the members of the Assembly.

Former provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Chaudhry Zaheeruddin, Raja Rashid Hafeez, Samiullah and other members of the assembly also participated in the consultation.

Contacts were also held with the members regarding the election of the Chief Minister of Punjab.

The ruling coalition said that they will succeed in the election of the Chief Minister. They have full contact with the member.