Syed Zahoor Agha steps down as Balochistan Governor

QUETA (Dunya News) – Amid ongoing political situation of the country, Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Agha has also stepped down after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh Governors resigned from their positions.

In view of the ongoing political situation in the country, the Governor of Balochistan has sent his resignation to President Dr Arif Alvi.

Syed Zahoor Agha said that I cannot work under an imported and corrupt Prime Minister.

Earlier, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and Gilgit-Baltistan Governor had also resigned.