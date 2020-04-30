PM Shehbaz to reach Karachi on a day-long visit on Wednesday

Shehbaz Sharif will preside over a meeting to review the development projects for Karachi.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will reach Karachi on a day-long visit on Wednesday (April 13). This would be Shehbaz Sharif first to Karachi after being elected a prime minister, dunya News reported.

Soon after his arrival in the city, Shehbaz Sharif along with along with the leaders of allied parties would visit the Mazar-e-Quaid. He will then reach Sindh Chief Minister House where he will preside over a meeting to review development projects for Karachi.

PM Shehbaz Sharif will also visit Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan’s (MQM-P) headquarters in Karachi’s Bahadurabad where he is scheduled to hold a meeting with MQM-P Rabita Committee members.

