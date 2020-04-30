Govt to work for 'well-being’ of all: PM Shehbaz

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that the government aims to work for the well-being of all.

Taking it to the social-networking site Twitter, PM Shehbaz stated that he has directed the concerned authorities to start the implementation of the various initiatives that he had announced on the floor of the National Assembly on Monday.

He stated, “I have ordered the implementation of the various initiatives I announced yesterday during my address at the floor of the National Assembly. Our government will work for the well-being of all, day in and day out.”

PM vows “untiring efforts” to overcome inherited challenges of inflation, unemployment

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday said that the coalition government inherited the serious economic challenges including record inflation, unemployment, and poverty; however vowed to make untiring efforts for providing the much-awaited relief to the masses.

The prime minister, during an interaction with the newsmen here, said Pakistan was faced with serious economic challenges.

The media men in attendance included the beat reporters of the prime minister as well as those covering the Pakistan Muslim League and other coalition parties.

He said even the relief measures announced by him in his maiden address as prime minister, including Rs 25,000 minimum wage and 10% increase in pensions were also meager compared to over 20% inflation rate.

He told the media that earlier in the day, he had interacted with the economic experts seeking their suggestions to overcome the economic difficulties.

The prime minister said the statistics being shared by the government were not meant to upset the people but to explain the economic challenges inherited by the government.

The prime minister said after the formation of the federal cabinet, the government would come up with short-term and mid-term plans to overcome the inflation and the revival of the economic system.

To a question, the prime minister hoped that being the coalition partner, the Pakistan Peoples Party would join the federal cabinet.

He said the surge by 2300 points in the 100-index of Pakistan stock exchange and rupee appreciation of Rs10 against the dollar were the feel-good factors. The stock exchange was in fact a barometer to gauge the sentiments of the business community in the country, he added. However, this needed to be built up through dedicated and untiring efforts, he added.

The prime minister said the main focus of the coalition government was to introduce the electoral reforms. He said though it was one and half years to complete the government’s term, it was the coalition parties to decide when to go for elections.

To a question, he said the evil nexus between ex-prime minister Imran Khan and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had been exposed as it believed in the political victimization.

Shehbaz Sharif, assured that the incumbent government neither believed in nor intended to carry out any victimization; however the law would take its own course to punish the wrongdoers as the institutions were well cognizant of their responsibilities.

Asked about the relief measures he had announced soon after his election, the prime minister explained that the benchmark of minimum wage had been elevated to Rs 25,000 a month and pensions increased by 10 percent, also asking the business community to announce 10% raise for their employees with Rs100,000 monthly income.

The prime minister said by deploying the officials from all federating units, the PM House would be made to reflect as Pakistan House. However, merit will be the order of the day with one to be allowed to go against the merit.

Referring to the Letter-gate, the prime minister asked if Kashmir and Afghanistan could be discussed in the parliament then why not the letter.

To a question about the reversal to six-day a week working in the federal government organizations, the prime minister said five-day working suited only the prosperous nations while in Pakistan, it required immense hard work to overcome the issues.

PM holds consultations over formation of cabinet

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday in a meeting with economic experts issued directives for formulating financial proposals on an emergency basis to address the current economic situation in the country.

The proposals will be devised in line with the consultation with stakeholders in areas including agriculture, trade, investment, and banking.

A summit will be held in the next few days to discuss the suggestions of the economic experts.

The prime minister also decided to form National Economic Advisory Council to be comprised of independent financial experts.

In view of the challenging economic situation, he directed setting of medium and long-term fiscal policies and also stressed the presentation of comprehensive policy options to overcome inflation.

Shehbaz Sharif emphasized a reduction in prices of daily-use commodities and essential items, particularly during the month of Ramazan.

He stressed the need for maintaining a balance between the national and public interests.

The Secretary Finance gave a briefing to the prime minister on the economic situation, revenues, budget deficit, and loans besides the overall national balance sheet.



Campaign against army, national security agencies is intolerable: PM



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while announcing to convert Prime Minister s House into Pakistan House said that campaign against army and national security agncies is intolerable. The law and order will take its own course, we will not retaliate against anyone.

Talking to media, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the former government misused the resources of the country. There is some record, electoral reform is a priority, the campaign against the military and national security agencies is intolerable, the law will take strict action against such elements.

He said that the decision of the Supreme Court will be implemented in accordance with its spirit, NAB will not be used for retaliation against anyone, the federal cabinet will be formed in a day or two. PPP should come in the cabinet.

Shehbaz Sharif said that immigrants are our ambassadors, they have full right to vote, relations with countries which wanted to be friends also deteriorated, Imran Khan also angered friendly countries, Modi has advised the problem. Let s resolve Kashmir and move towards lasting peace.

The Prime Minister said that the biggest challenge is to overcome the devastating economy and inflation, we will have to work on Sunday too. We are making long and short term plans to reduce inflation. Nawaz Sharif will finalize the portfolios of PML-N ministers. Bring reforms and go for elections.

PM announces to run Metro from Peshawar Mor to Airport in 5 days

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday announced to run Metro from Islamabad Peshawar Mor to Airport within five days.

According to details, PM directed to complete all the arrangements for running the metro bus and said that the concerned departments should complete the arrangements for working of metro service in five days.

The Prime Minister directed CDA, Ministry of Home Affairs, NHA to run Metro.

It may be recalled that the Metro from Peshawar Mor to the airport was started by PML-N in the previous regime.

PM chairs meeting of economists, decides to form National Economic Council

An urgent meeting of economists was held under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday, in which the serious economic challenges facing the country were discussed in detail.

Under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a meeting of economists was held. In the meeting, the PM got acquainted with the facts of the national balance sheet and directed to prepare proposals for economic improvement.

On the matter the PM while asking the experts for their inputs to improve the economic condition of the country stated that suggestions should be given in the fields of agriculture, industry, investment and banking.

He further said that suggestions should be formulated in the light of the views of all concerned, including the business community.

The Prime Minister decided to convene a summit in the next few days to seek suggestions and to form a National Economic Council.

In the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif further explained that the council would be composed of impartial and eminent economists.

The PM believes that medium and long term goals should be set clear due to serious financial risks.



In this regard he directed to make comprehensive recommendations on policy options so that concrete steps can be taken in their light.

He said comprehensive proposals should also be formulated for providing relief to the people and controlling inflation. He also directed for immediate monitoring of Ramzan bazaars and immediate reduction in prices of essential commodities. We will have to move forward with maintaining perfect balance between national and public interests, said Shehbaz Sharif.

PM to undertake day-long visit to Karachi on April 13

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will undertake a day-long visit to Karachi on Wednesday, where he will chair a consultative meeting on the development projects.

The prime minister along with the leaders of allied parties will pay his respects at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam.

The purpose of the visit to the mausoleum is to reiterate observance of the golden principles of the Founder of the Nation aimed at the progress and prosperity of the country.

Shehbaz Sharif will also visit the Sindh Chief Minister’s House.

PM Shehbaz meets allies to finalize picks for federal cabinet

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday called on his coalition partners to discuss matters of mutual interest.

Prime Minister separately met Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chief Akhtar Mengal and leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Shehbaz Sharif thanked the allies for their support on no-confidence motion as well as his election as Prime Minister.

The premier also discussed picks for his cabinet.

PML-N delegation also held a meeting with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leadership after the party complained that the PM Shehbaz Sharif did not mention MQM-P in his speech.

Prime Minister abolishes Saturday s off in govt offices

The Prime Minister (PM) has abolished Saturday’s off for the government offices. There will be only one weekly off day in government offices, Dunya News reported on Tuesday.

Shehbaz Sharif has also announced to change the office timings. The offices will now open at 8am instead of 10am.

He has further directed to ensure strict monitoring of Sasta Bazaars during Ramadan-ul-Mubarak in order to ensure provision of quality items to the people at reduced rates. He said no negligence in this regard will be tolerated.

The Prime Minister directed to immediately implement the announcements made regarding increase in pension and minimum wage of twenty-five thousand rupees.

Talking to the staff of PM Office, the Prime Minister said we have come to serve the masses and no moment will be wasted. He said honesty, transparency, diligence and hard work are our guiding principles.