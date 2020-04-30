PM announces to run Metro from Peshawar Mor to Airport in 5 days

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday announced to run Metro from Islamabad Peshawar Mor to Airport within five days.

According to details, PM directed to complete all the arrangements for running the metro bus and said that the concerned departments should complete the arrangements for working of metro service in five days.

The Prime Minister directed CDA, Ministry of Home Affairs, NHA to run Metro.

It may be recalled that the Metro from Peshawar Mor to the airport was started by PML-N in the previous regime.

