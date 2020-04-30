PM to undertake day-long visit to Karachi on April 13

Shehbaz Sharif will also visit the Sindh Chief Minister's House.

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will undertake a day-long visit to Karachi on Wednesday, where he will chair a consultative meeting on the development projects.

The prime minister along with the leaders of allied parties will pay his respects at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam.

The purpose of the visit to the mausoleum is to reiterate observance of the golden principles of the Founder of the Nation aimed at the progress and prosperity of the country.

