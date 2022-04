Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in as 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan on Monday.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News )- Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday was given guard of honour at the Prime Minister House as he assumed the responsibilities of the office.

PM Shehbaz Sharif reviewed the guard of honor as the contingents of the armed forces presented salute to him.

