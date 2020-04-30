PM Shehbaz meets allies to finalize picks for federal cabinet

Shehbaz Sharif thanked the allies for their support

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday called on his coalition partners to discuss matters of mutual interest.

Prime Minister separately met Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chief Akhtar Mengal and leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Shehbaz Sharif thanked the allies for their support on no-confidence motion as well as his election as Prime Minister.

The premier also discussed picks for his cabinet.

PML-N delegation also held a meeting with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leadership after the party complained that the PM Shehbaz Sharif did not mention MQM-P in his speech.