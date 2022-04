Important decisions will be taken in line with the recommendations of the experts.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened an emergency meeting of economic experts in Islamabad.

Chaired by PM Sharif, the meeting was attended by prominent economists and deliberated upon the ways and means to find a solution for financial stability.

The prime minister was also given a briefing on the data of national balance-sheet and fiscal deficits.

