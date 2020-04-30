Pakistan reports 62 COVID-19 cases, one death in 24 hours

The COVID Positivity Ratio in Pakistan on Tuesday was recorded at 0.28 percent.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported one death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has risen to 1,526,728. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,362 on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 62 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 21,437 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 62 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 0.28 percent.

