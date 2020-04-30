Sania Nishtar resigns as chairperson BISP

Sania Nishtar said that it was an honor to serve the country under your leadership of Imran Khan.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Senator Dr Sania Nishtar has tendered her resignation on Monday as the chairperson of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Dunya News reported.

The announcement was made by Dr Sania Nishtar on Twitter just hours after several PTI lawmakers announced their resignations from National Assembly and boycotted the election to select the new Prime Minister.

"I have conveyed my resignation as Chairperson BISP. It has been a great privilege to serve the disadvantaged, whose lives I have always aspired to touch." said Dr Sania Nishtar on Twitter. "Thank you @ImranKhanPTI for giving me the opportunity. It was an honor to serve the country under your leadership," she added.

