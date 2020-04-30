Five cops martyred in rocket attack on police van in DI Khan

Four other officials, including DSP Kulachi Fazal Subhan, were wounded in the attack.

DERA ISMAIL KHAN (Dunya News) – At least five policemen embraced martyrdom and four other were wounded in a rocket and gun attack on police van in Dera Ismail Khan on Monday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the incident occurred in Kulachi tehsil of DI Khan where miscreants fired a rocket and also resorted to indiscriminate firing on DSP Kulachi vehicle due to which five policemen were martyred.

Four other officials, including DSP Kulachi Fazal Subhan, were wounded in the attack. According to police sources, the miscreants managed to escape after the attack.

