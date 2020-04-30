Former NA Speaker Asad Qaiser warmly welcomed on reaching Swabi

Asad Qaiser on Sunday had resigned from his post of Speaker National Assembly.

SWABI (Dunya News) – Former Speaker National Assembly and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser was warmly welcomed on reaching his hometown Swabi on late Monday night, Dunya News reported.

A large number of PTI workers were present to welcome him. They paid tribute to Asad Qaiser on resigning as National Assembly Speaker. It is pertinent to mention her that Asad Qaiser on Sunday had resigned from his post over no-confidence motion presented against PM Imran Khan.

Several other PTI leaders also accombanied Asad Qaiser. The PTI workers chanted slogans of Asad Qaiser Zindabad , Imran Khan Zindabad and Imported Govt Na-Manzoor .

