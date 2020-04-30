General Elections: ECP announces schedule for delimitations

Zoning committees for all provinces will be formed by April 16.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday announced the delimitation schedule for the National Assembly and Provincial Assemblies for the general elections.

According to the schedule issued by the Election Commission, no new administrative unit will be formed anywhere in the country from today. Zoning committees for all provinces will be formed by April 16.

All Chief Secretaries and Provincial Election Commissioners have been directed to provide the required maps and other documents for the delimitation work.

The required maps and other documents will be provided from April 11 to April 26, as per the schedule. The zoning committees will be trained from April 20 to April 24. Preliminary delimitations will be published on May 28.

From May 29 to June 28, people will present their objections and recommendations to the Election Commission on the initial constituencies.

ECP will hear and decide on all the objections from July 1 to July 30, while the final list of constituencies will be published on August 3.

