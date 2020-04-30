President goes on short leave before Shehbaz's oath taking ceremony

Islamabad (Dunya News) – President Arif Alvi on Monday decided not to administer the oath taking ceremony of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as he went on a short leave.

According to the President’s spokesperson, he has complained of pain and inconvenience, while the doctor has examined him thoroughly and advised to rest for a few days.

On the other hand, the Chairman Senate, Speaker National Assembly, Governors and Chief Ministers have been invited to the oath taking ceremony of the newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

