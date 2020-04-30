ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) The 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Shehbaz Sharif on Monday referred to the ‘threat letter’ and announced that he would convene an in-camera session of the Security Committee of Parliament.

In his address to the National Assembly, The PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, who took over the PM’s post with 174 votes against Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced to hold an in-camera session of the Security Committee of Parliament. He proposed that all heads of the armed forces, including the Foreign Secretary and the Pakistani Ambassador in US, will be present.

If there is enough evidence or our involvement in this regard, I will resign from the PM’s post in a second, said Shehbaz Sharif.

The PMLN leader further said that today is a great day for the nation. The House has removed the selected PM in accordance with constitution and law.

Talking about the success of the constitutional right he expressed that truth succeeded and falsehood has been defeated. He even congratulated the Supreme Court for upholding the constitution and law.

The Supreme Court annulled unconstitutionality, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said the PML-N led coalition government would work hard with unity to resolve issues prevailing in the country.

He said people have been suffering a lot due to high inflation and unemployment. He announced 10 percent increase in salaries of government employees who are drawing up to 10,000 rupees. He also announced 10 percent raise in pensions.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed confidence that the situation will improve in days to come through hard-work of the new government. He said as servant of Pakistan, he would do his best to bring the country out of crises.



