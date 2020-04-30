Qasim Suri shares content of threatening letter with NA members

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Deputy Speaker National Assembly (NA) Qasim Suri waived the threatening letter and shared its content with NA members while addressing the session on Monday.

Referring to the recent ruling on no-confidence motion, he said that he exercised the ruling following the spirit of true patriotic Pakistani who wants to protect the assembly and is a responsible citizen.

Qasim Suri went on to mention, while waving the letter, that the letter which was based on foreign conspiracy to over-throw Imran Khan’s government by holding the no-confidence motion, will be dispatched the letter to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

He emphasized that was it Imran Khan’s fault that he wanted an independent Pakistan, saved the sanctity and dignity of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and fought over the matters pertaining to Islamphobia.



While quoting Allama M. Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam M Ali Jinnah, he said that both the great national heroes did not sacrifice their lives for slavery. Imran Khan is being punished because he refused to accept Pakistan’s slavery in the face of brute foreign forces.

It is pertinent to mention here that he ended his speech by asking the member of NA to pay heed over the decision and ensure that it must bring the betterment to the country.

