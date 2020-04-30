Pakistan reports less than 100 Covid-19 cases for second day in a row

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported no deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has risen to 1,526,666. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,361 on Saturday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH) 98 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,558 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,097 in Sindh, 6,322 in KP, 1,023 in Islamabad, 792 in Azad Kashmir, 378 in Balochistan and 191 in GB.

Furthermore 576,354 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 505,412 in Punjab, 219,273 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 135,127 in Islamabad, 43,301 in Azad Kashmir, 35,480 in Balochistan and 11,719 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 27,763,120 coronavirus tests and 22,525 in the last 24 hours. 1,486,879 patients have recovered in the country whereas 269 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 0.43 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 133,526,662 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 15,097 in last 24 hours. 119,771,164 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 22,530 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 243,150,094 with 38,472 in the last 24 hours.