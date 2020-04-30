PTI workers stage massive rallies in support of ousted PM Imran Khan

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A day after being ousted from power, workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) staged a massive protest rallies across Pakistan to express solidarity with ousted prime minister Imran Khan, Dunya News reported.

Thousands of PTI workers participated in the protest rallies on Imran Khan s call after Isha prayers on Sunday against the imported government in different cities of Pakistan, including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot and several other cities.

Islamabad

Thousands of PTI workers took out protest rally from Zero Point which reached at F/9 Park where the participants chanted slogans against the imported government . A large number of women and children also participated in the rally.

Lahore

In Lahore, a massive protest was held at the Liberty Chowk on PTI chairman Imran Khan s call. Hundreds of PTI workers waving party flags gathered at the Liberty Chowk and chanted slogans in favour of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Protest rallies were also taken out from different parts of the city including Jail Road which reached at Liberty Chowk where PTI workers chanted slogans against the regime change Pakistan on the behest of a foreign power.

Karachi

In Karachi, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) staged a protest on Rashid Manhas Road in Karachi. A large number of workers and citizens from Karachi participated in the protest.

Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh and other PTI leaders were present in the protest along with the workers. The workers chanted slogans against the imported government and recorded their protest.

Quatta

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Balochistan organized a rally in Quetta on Imran Khan s call. The PTI workers riding on motorcycles and other vehicles took out protest rally from the provincial secretariat which reached Manan Chowk where workers chanted slogans against the leadership of PDM.

Peshawar

A large number of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came out on roads after Isha prayers in Peshawar to express solidarity with ousted prime minister Imran Khan. The workers chanted slogans against the imported government and recorded their protest.

Thanking the supporters, Imran Khan tweeted, “Thank you to all Pakistanis for their amazing outpouring of support & emotions to protest against US-backed regime change abetted by local Mir Jafars to bring into power a coterie of pliable crooks all out on bail. Shows Pakistanis at home & abroad have emphatically rejected this.”

