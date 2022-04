Five terrorists killed during a raid conducted by CTD in Zindi Falak Sher area

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Five terrorists killed during a raid conducted by Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Zindi Falak Sher area of Bannu, Dunya News reported on Sunday.

According to the counter terrorism department official, they have seized a huge amount of weapons and ammunitions.

The CTD personnel further told that the killed terrorists were involved in target killings, bomb explosions and other attacks.