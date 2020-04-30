This time is more of a test than reward, Khalid Maqbool on success of no-trust vote

'Not new, not old, but we want a better Pakistan': Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said this occasion is not merely to celebrate “but show gratefulness as this time is more of a test than a reward.”

He hoped that the alliance between the joint Opposition and the change of regime does not convert into a change of behaviour of the Opposition leaders.

Siddiqui said that it is now the responsibility of the Parliament to move forward and reinstate the confidence that the leaders have received after the success of the no-confidence motion to the people of Pakistan.

“We neither want Naya Pakistan nor do we want Purana Pakistan, we want a better Pakistan,” the MQM-P leader reiterated.

It merits mention that the opposition parties in the National Assembly on Sunday defeated the ruling PTI government in the no-confidence resolution they jointly moved against Prime Minister Imran Khan with 174 votes, setting a new precedent in parliamentary history of the country for in-house change through a democratic and constitutional manner.

In the 341-seat House (excluding a seat that fell vacant due to demise of MNA Khayal Zaman Orakzai), the unified opposition secured 174 votes after Member of Panel of Chairpersons Ayaz Sadiq asked for the simple division in favour and against the resolution for physical-count of the members.