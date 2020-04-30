Bilawal changed my gender, complains Shireen Mazari

This is rude, Mr. Speaker! Please tell him to fix it, says Shireen Mazari.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shireen Mazari on Saturday complained that the Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto referred to her as a male.

It should be noted that the PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto while referring to Shireen Mazari in a statement used the Urdu pronoun of a male.

After the speech of former Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique ended during the National Assembly session, the federal minister Asad Umar requested the Speaker to give a minute to Shireen Mazari for point of personal clarification.

As soon as permission was granted, Mazari said, I think Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should speak with utmost respect. She pointed out that Bilawal Bhutto has referred to her as a male in a statement.

He changed my gender, she exclaimed.

Further criticizing the PPP leader on his use of wrong gender she stated that it is a pity, adding that he should be able to recognize a man and woman

