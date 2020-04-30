Pakistan reports 238 coronavirus cases, no deaths in 24 hours

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported no deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has risen to 1,526,472. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,361 on Saturday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH) 238 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,558 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,097 in Sindh, 6,322 in KP, 1,023 in Islamabad, 792 in Azad Kashmir, 378 in Balochistan and 191 in GB.

Furthermore 576,291 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 505,332 in Punjab, 219,238 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 135,119 in Islamabad, 43,294 in Azad Kashmir, 35,480 in Balochistan and 11,718 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 27,715,253 coronavirus tests and 25,383 in the last 24 hours. 1,486,729 patients have recovered in the country whereas 272 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 0.93 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 133,428,979 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 75,151 in last 24 hours. 119,541,673 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 269,268 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 242,821,360 with 347,931 in the last 24 hours.