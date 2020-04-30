Money laundering case against Mohsin Baig, SHC expresses anger

KARACHI (From Liaquat Ali Rana) - On the registration of money laundering case against journalist Mohsin Baig, the FA investigating officer could not answer the judicial questions on which the Sindh High Court expressed its indignation.

According to details, the hearing of journalist Mohsin Baig’s petition against money laundering allegations and freezing of bank accounts started in a standing bench headed by Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro of Sindh High Court. Mohsin Baig was present in the court along with his lawyer Barrister Latif Khosa.



The FIA investigating officer took a stand in the court that we have been sending notices to Mohsin Baig since 2021 but they have not appeared anywhere till date, we have not closed the inquiry.

Justice Iqbal Kalhoro reprimanded the FIR officer and said that you should not try to be too smart. When you are asked to speak, the court asked that when Mohsin Baig was not arrested in this FIR. Suppose they were arrested in another FIR, the court asked the investigating officer if he had seen the documents.

The FIA lawyer said that we have to look at the documents now, we should be given time for that, on which the lawyer Safi Latif Khosa said that the documents were given to us by the FIA, then what kind of documents are they asking for respite?

The court asked the investigating officer, "What evidence do you have of money laundering?" Don t try to mislead the court, you explain how all this happened or else action will be taken against you. However, the court adjourned the hearing till April 22 and ordered the FIA to appear with the documents.

The court also ordered that the records of the accounts of Mohsin Baig and his company be produced in the court.

Speaking after the trial, Mohsin Baig said that Imran Khan did not care about his honor, the constitution or the dignity of Pakistan. Imran Khan is not fit for politics. If he is removed from the PM s house even 10 times, he will not be affected. He should have faced the situation democratically with grace.

Mohsin Baig said that Imran Khan has completed his innings, his role in Pakistani politics is gone forever, whatever he does now he can not get that honor and fame again.