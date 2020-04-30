Imran Niazi announces victory of no-confidence: Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif has said that Imran Niazi should not lie, show the letter to the people, Imran Niazi Parliament, Constitution, Attacking the court, the Prime Minister has announced in advance the success of the no-confidence motion.

In response to PM Imran Khan s address to the nation, the Leader of the Opposition said that the person clinging to power is not selfish, he is only selfish. The Prime Minister has been proved to be a liar on the issue of the letter.

Shehbaz Sharif further said that inflation, unemployment, hunger, poverty, hatred has spread among the people, Imran Niazi came to power from RTS, the people had rejected him, in parliament, court, government, politics.

While addressing Imran Khan, he added that after losing, you have lost your mental balance. Allies and the people are not ready to bear the burden of your incompetence, incompetence and corruption.

He said that Imran Niazi should fight no-confidence in accordance with the constitution. He would respond to the lies of the Prime Minister in the form of voting in the Parliament House.