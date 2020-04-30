Opposition MPAs move to new hotels in Punjab

LAHORE (From Liaquat Ansari) – Pertaining to the matter of polls for Punjab Chief Minister (CM), MPAs of joint opposition have shifted from Gulberg Hotel to a new hotel.

According to details, 150 rooms have been booked for members of the opposition in a hotel located in the airport area.

PML-N Punjab spokesperson Uzma Bukhari said that there was not enough space in Gulberg s hotel and due to lack of availability of a big hall so we had to get shifted to another hotel.

On the other hand, the ruling coalition and the opposition are busy improving their numbers game. Ready to give, the opposition has also contacted more members of the PTI Assembly.

It is pertinent to mention here that the opposition leaders met with PTI members last night. In a symbolic meeting held at a local hotel two days ago, Hamza Shahbaz got 199 votes. The opposition is trying to increase these numbers further.