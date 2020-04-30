No-confidence motion an important milestone over countries problems: Shehbaz

Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that the no-confidence motion will prove to be an important milestone

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that the no-confidence motion will prove to be an important milestone in getting over the countries problems.

In a statement, the PML-N leader said that Pakistan needs common wisdom, unity and consensus to recover from the problems the country is facing now.

Shahbaz Sharif further said that we have to provide the poor with basic necessities and the best way to do that is by producing jobs.

We will handle this storm of inflation and uncertainty as a nation, the leader of opposition said.