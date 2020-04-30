Shehbaz, Fazl and others express satisfaction over SC's verdict

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and others have expressed satisfaction over the decision of the Supreme Court (SC).

Maulana Fazlur Rehman announces Thanksgiving on Friday

Talking to media persons along with Shehbaz Sharif at his residence after the Supreme Court decision, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that tomorrow Thanksgiving Day will be celebrated in all across the country.

"I congratulate the entire nation. Democracy is the victory of the constitution and the people. The judiciary has fulfilled the expectations of the nation. Tomorrow will not be a day of protest but a day of thanksgiving. We will pray for the stability of Pakistan, may God bless Pakistan," he added.



Shehbaz Sharif

PML-N President Mian Shehbaz Sharif said that he fully supports the words of Maulana, Allah accepted the prayers of 22 crore people, the court gave such a decision, the constitution and Pakistan survived, the judiciary with its decision. Four months have passed, the court has strengthened the parliament, this Ramadan the people have won a great battle, we will fight together against poverty, inflation.

Answering the question of the journalist, Shehbaz Sharif said that Bilawal Bhutto is coming, the nation will celebrate Salvation Day, we will give real surprise not fake.



Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz tweeted, "Praise be to God, Lord of the worlds, congratulations to the nation on the supremacy of the Constitution. He also wrote in his tweet to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif InshaAllah.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the decision the Supreme Court said that democracy is the best revenge, long live Bhutto, long live Awam, live long Pakistan.



Hamza Shahbaz

Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz while reacting to the decision of the Supreme Court said that congratulations to Pakistan, the Constitution and the law has won, it is a historic day, today is the day to uphold the Constitution, to play with the Constitution. The Supreme Court has won the hearts of every democrat and those who dream of supremacy of the Constitution.