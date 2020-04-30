Fawad Ch's brother, PML-N supporter lawyer fall in dispute

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A quarrel broke out between the brother of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry and a lawyer supporting PML-N.

The political situation in the country is in a state of uncertainty after the no-confidence motion was rejected by Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri and the National Assembly was dissolved by the President.

Outside the Supreme Court, a quarrel broke out between Faisal Chaudhry, brother of former Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, and a lawyer supporting PML-N.

Faisal Chaudhry said that the lawyers present outside the Supreme Court intervened and the PML-N lawyer used abusive language.