PM responds to letter of Speaker NA; ECP to President

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has responded to the letter of Speaker National Assembly (NA) Asad Qaiser and Election Commission Pakistan (ECP) to President Dr Arif Alvi. The Election Commission has declared the new elections in the country impossible before October 2022 and has asked the President for an additional four months.

According to details, four names of the parliamentary committee for the appointment of caretaker Prime Minister have been sent to Asad Qaiser in response to the letter given by Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan to the Speaker National Assembly. The list includes Asad Umar, Pervez Khattak, Shafqat Mahmood and Shireen Mazari.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission replied to a letter to the President stating that four months are required for a clean, transparent and fair election.

According to the response of the Election Commission, the election is possible only in October. On the other hand, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry has said that the Election Commission should reconsider its position. Trying to hold elections for more than 90 days would be a serious violation of the constitution. Yes, Pakistan cannot be allowed to become Sri Lanka. Elections are required within 90 days for early political stability.