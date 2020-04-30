Maryam hopes to see constitution's violators being punished

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday acknowledged the ruling of Supreme Court and expressed her hope to seeing the violators of constitution being punished.

Sending a message on social networking site Twitter, Maryam Nawaz said that ruling has been declared wrong, it is good, but this ruling is not only wrong. It is the worst insult to the constitution of Pakistan and it is a very dangerous practice which should be curbed.

She further added that she hoped that those who violated the constitution would be punished so that no one would dare to play such a heinous game with the country.