Three affected children have been shifted to District Headquarters Hospital in critical condition.

OKARA (Dunya News) – A man and his grandson died while condition of three other children deteriorated after eating jujube in a village near Okara on Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

According to police sources pesticide was sprayed on jujube recently due to which two persons died. However, police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of deaths.

