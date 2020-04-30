Three killed in car, motorcycle collision in Shikarpur

Police have taken the car in its possession and also arrested the driver.

SHIKARPUR (Dunya News) – At least three persons were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a speeding car in Shikarpur on Wednesday night, Dunya News.

According to details, the accident occurred at the National Highway near Lucky Ghulam Shah tehsil in Shikarpur where a rashly driven car hit a motorcycle, killing three persons on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to hospital.


