Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

HAFIZABAD (Dunya News) – One person was killed and 12 other were wounded when a passenger van plunged into canal in Hafizabad on late Tuesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to eye-witnesses, the van skidded off the road due to over-speeding and fell into canal, killing its driver on the spot while 12 passengers sustained injuries.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.