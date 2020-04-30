Spokesperson NA strongly denies news regarding Speaker

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Spokesperson of the National Assembly (NA) on Tuesday said that he strongly denies the media reports about the Speaker regarding the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.



According to details, the spokesperson of NA said that the rumors about not chairing the meeting are fabricated and baseless.

Taking it to Twitter, he mentioned that the speaker of the National Assembly had decided not to chair the meeting due to a no-confidence motion against him. The Speaker of the National Assembly agreed with the rolling motion given by the Deputy Speaker on the no-confidence motion and it has the signature of the Speaker.

According to the statement, the case regarding rolling is pending in the Supreme Court. The speaker of the National Assembly will present his take in the court through his lawyers. Fraudulent and baseless news should be avoided by attributing it to the Speaker on this issue.