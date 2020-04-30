CM Punjab Election: Hamza Shahbaz warns of conspiracy

"I will go to the assembly tomorrow to prove majority,” Hamza said.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Hamza Shehbaz on Tuesday accused the alliance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid of hatching a conspiracy to suspend PML-N members to win the chief minister’s election.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Tuesday, he said that Azam Nazeer Tarar has informed the Supreme Court today that 40 members of the assembly are being suspended.

“We have more than 200 numbers,” he said and added if Parvaiz Elahi had got the numbers, he would not have postponed the meeting.

Hamza Shahbaz has said that Parvez Elahi is a veteran politician of violating the constitution.

The PML-N leader went on to say that the speaker is the custodian of the house but what the game is planned, you have to be accountable for. I will go to the assembly tomorrow to prove majority,” he added.