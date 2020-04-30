Imran Khan violated constitution: Shahid Khaqan

Now corruption of Imran Khan is being exposed: Shahid Khaqan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said that Imran Khan violated constitution and President is also part of the conspiracy.

Talking to media persons after appearing before Islamabad Accountability Court, Shahid Khaqan said that now masses are looking towards Supreme Court to see whether court will uphold constitution of the country.

In the past dictator used to rule the country after abrogating the construction but unfortunately now people who violated the constitution call themselves elected, he added.

The PML-N leader further said that now corruption of Imran Khan is being exposed. Unimaginable irregularities were reported in Punjab, he added.