Imran has misconception of becoming Prime Minister again: Bilawal

LARKANA (Dunya News) – Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said that Imran Khan has misconception that he will be able to become the Prime Minister again, Dunya News reported.

Addressing a public meeting on the occasion of 43rd death anniversary of the former Prime Minister and founder chairman of PPP Late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, Bilawal Bhutto said that Imran Khan kept making excuses instead of facing the no confidence motion in the National assembly.

The PPP chairman said that Imran Khan has made every institution controversial. He termed Imran Khan as a coward and said that instead of facing the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly he ran away and while running, he has violated the constitution of the country by asking NA deputy speaker to bar the opposition from voting on the no-confidence motion.

Bilawal said that Imran Khan doesn t know what has happened to him. He has been defeated by the joint opposition but he is celebrating his defeat. He said that we will not allow anyone to play with destiny and the constitution of Pakistan.

Bilawal said that before coming into power, Imran Khan had said that he will not go to IMF but he made an anti-masses deal with IMF and now every Pakistani is facing hardships because of IMF agreement.

Instead of eradicating corruption, all records of corruption were broken by Imran Khan-led government and even the international organizations said that corruption had increased during his tenure.

