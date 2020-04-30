Imran Khan trying to hide behind letter: Asif Zardari

Asif Zardari said that now this issue is not of opposition or Imran Khan but of Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Former president and co-chairman Pakistan People s Party (PPP), Asif Ali Zardari has in a statement on Monday said that Imran Khan is trying to hide behind a letter.

He said that the members of the National Security Council (NSC) have said that no evidence of any conspiracy was found. Imran Khan on daily basis says that the members belonging to security institutions were satisfied with him so those security members need to clarify their position.

Asif Zardari said that now this issue is not of opposition or Imran Khan but of Pakistan. Hence any delay in such serious and sensitive issues could be detrimental for the country. Now, this issue is no more only of the opposition of no-confidence but of national security.

