Constitution is supreme, no one above constitution: Ch Shujaat

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League -Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said that the constitution of Pakistan is supreme, no one is above the constitution.

The political situation in the country is in a state of uncertainty after the no-confidence motion was rejected by Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri and dissolved by President Dr Arif Ali.

In this context, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that no one can issue an order above the constitution, be it the parliament or an official or a person in a personal capacity.

He further said that parliament cannot make any law without constitution, all are subject to constitution.