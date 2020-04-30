Reforms must guarantee transparent elections: Fazl

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Ameer Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday said that the dissolution of the assembly session is a conspiracy not a letter-carrying conspiracy.



Refferring ot the PTI government, he siad that they want elections but the constitution has been violated. Reforms should be made to guarantee transparent elections. Talking to media, Ameer Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) said that a constitutional crisis has been created in the country at this time. He said that the members of the National Assembly should be given the right to vote on the no-confidence motion.



The JUI chief said that the government of 2018 was formed by rigging. Dissolved the assembly by making it, this game is unbearable, we will not allow this game to continue, and will not even get a place in the bills, do not try to hide behind the letter, tell your performance of three and a half years. These games will not work, we will compete with you.

The PDM chief further said that with which mouth will you go in front of the people again, with which mouth will you go to the Kaaba but you are not ashamed, we want elections but the constitution has been violated. In order to guarantee a transparent election, going to the polls in this environment means going into muddy waters. We cannot adopt a soft attitude at all. We have struggled for three and a half years. On what basis are you celebrating, you want to celebrate by cheating, now you are not celebrating, we are celebrating. There should be no interference in the election of any institution. Voting was to be held according to the agenda. Dissolving the assembly session is a conspiracy.