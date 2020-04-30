Our demand was transparent elections: Shehbaz Sharif

We all have to respect the decision of the court, says Shehbaz Sharif.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) The President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that our demand was not premature but transparent elections.

Talking to Dunya News, Shehbaz Sharif said that Imran Khan has completely crushed democracy. The PMLN leader while expressing disappointment over the rejection of on-confidence motion mentioned that the no-confidence vote was to be held today, adding that the Minister took unconstitutional action citing Article 5.

According to PMLN President the Prime Minister was much inclined towards creating a situation of chaos and anarchy, regarding it he stated that Imran Niazi did not spare any effort to spread anarchy.

The malice of the government was obvious, the constitution was attacked to prolong personal power, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif explained that the no-confidence motion was against the corrupt and incompetent Prime Minister, while exclaiming that there was no other way but voting in the constitution and law.

The fascist Prime Minister never responded to any of my letters, he said.

Mr. Sharif went on saying that when the fascist Prime Minister will write a letter regarding the election, I will decide after consultation.

The PMLN leader passed the notion that they respect the institutions of Law and will accept any decision of the court.

Whether we agree with the decision or not, we all have to respect the decision of the court, said Shehbaz Sharif.

