Opposition passes no-confidence motion in National Assembly

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - After the Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri adjourned the proceedings of the House to deal with the no-confidence motion, the opposition held its National Assembly session and passed a no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister, with 197 members voting in favor of the motion.

Addressing the meeting, Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif said that the Speaker has clearly violated the constitution. The House should take action against the speaker under Article 6. Ninety-four members voted against Imran Khan.

On this occasion, Ayaz Sadiq announced that 197 votes have been cast in favor of the no-confidence motion. The meeting has been adjourned till 4 pm on April 6.