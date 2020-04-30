ISLAMABAD (Dunya New) – Following the dimissal of no-confidence motion, President Arif Alvi has dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan.



Earlier, in an address to the nation, Prime Minister Imran Khan said he had advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve assemblies.

The announcement came moments after National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, who was chairing today s session, dismissed the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, terming it a contradiction of Article 5 of the Constitution.

In his address, Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated the nation for the no-trust motion being dismissed, saying the deputy speaker had "rejected the attempt of changing the regime [and] the foreign conspiracy".

Imran Khan said he had been receiving messages from many people who were worried, adding that "treason" was being committed in front of the nation. "I want to say, ghabrana nahi hai (do not worry). God is watching over Pakistan."

He said he had written to the president with advice to dissolve the assemblies, adding that the democrats should go to the public and elections should be held so the people could decide who they wanted in power.

BILAWAL BHUTTO SPEAKS

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, said, "Government has violated constitution. Did not allow voting on no confidence motion. The united opposition is not leaving parliament. Our lawyers are on their way to Supreme Court. We call on ALL institutions to protect, uphold, defend and implement the constitution of Pakistan. We will move the Supreme Court and ask it to hear the case today."

Opposition lawmakers, who earlier appeared confident of the success of the no-trust move as they made their way to Parliament House, protested against the decision.

The Opposition parties needed 172 members of the 342-member National Assembly to oust Khan and already they had claimed the support of 176 members, more than the needed strength to oust the prime minister.