Hamza Shehbaz vs Pervaiz Elahi: Punjab Assembly meets today to elect new CM

Punjab Assembly session underway in which the MPAs will vote for the next CM of Punjab

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Assembly session underway in which the Members of Provincial Assembly (MPA) will vote for the next Chief Minister of Punjab.

According to details, a total of 371 MNAs will vote for the leader of the Punjab Assembly with Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and Hamza Shahbaz of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) contesting for the office.

The new Leader of the House will be elected on the basis of Division of the House.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked all members of Punjab Assembly to ensure their vote to Chaudhry Pervez Elahi for the election of the Chief Minister.

In a tweet, Imran Khan said any PTI MPA going against party direction, including abstaining from vote, will be disqualified and will face strict disciplinary action.

Govt removes Chaudhry Sarwar as Governor Punjab

In a surprising turn of events, federal government has removed Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar as Governor Punjab.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said that government will announce the new appointee later on.

The minister further said that Deputy Speaker of Punjab Assembly will be acting Governor Punjab.

Opposition claims support of 205 MPAs in Punjab

The joint opposition on Saturday has claimed the support of 205 MPAs as the Punjab Assembly will go to vote on Sunday (April 3) to elect new Chief Minister Punjab, Dunya News reported.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and the joint opposition candidate for the post of Chief Minister Punjab, Humza Shahbaz, hosted a dinner in honor of the groups and members of the assembly who have announced their support for the Chief Minister s election.

During the dinner, Aleem Khan group, Tareen group and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) formally announced their support for Hamza Shahbaz for the post of Punjab Chief Minister.

Earlier, Hamza Shahbaz held a meeting with on nine members of the Aleem Khan group at the Abdul Aleem Khan s office. Two cabinet ministers of Usman Buzdar government Asad Khokhar and Ijaz Alam also announced their support for Hamza Shahbaz.

Meanwhile, PPP leader Nadeem Afzal Chan has claimed that the joint opposition will emerge victorious in the Chief Minister Punjab election as they have support of over 205 members.

Punjab CM slot: Tareen group announces support for Hamza Shahbaz

Group of disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen on Saturday formally announced support for joint opposition candidate Hamza Shahbaz for slot of Chief Minister of Punjab.

Tareen group’s Noman Langrial, while addressing a press conference with opposition leader of Punjab Assembly, said that they have taken the decision in interest of country and the province as Hamza will serve Punjab as Chief Minister.

On the occasion, Hamza Shahbaz thanks Jahangir Tareen for his support and claimed that joint opposition will emerge victorious in Centre as well as Punjab.

We will put the province back on track of development and progress with the help of the group, he added.

It merits mention here that, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar on Friday accepted Punjab Usman Buzdar’s resignation as Chief Minister Punjab and summoned session of the provincial assembly to elect new CM.