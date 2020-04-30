Islamabad Administration decides to enforce section 144 on Sunday, Monday

FC, Rangers and Punjab Police have been called in to maintain security in the capital.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – On the matter of no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Islamabad Administration decided to implement section 144 in Islamabad on Sunday and Monday.

According to the notification, the administration enforced section 144 to maintain law and order in Islamabad. While FC, Rangers and Punjab Police have been called in to maintain security in the capital.

A notification was also issued to suspend metro bus service in Islamabad yesterday. Double riding will be banned. The red zone was also sealed.

