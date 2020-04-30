Ramadan moon sighted in Pakistan, first of Ramdan on Sunday

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Ramazan-ul-Mubarak moon has been sighted and tomorrow (April 3, 2002) will be first Ramadan.

The committee’s meeting was held with chairman Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad in chair.

Significance of Ramadan

Ramadan is one of the most important months to Muslims. It is a time of increased worship, spiritual cleansing, good deeds and acts of charity. In light of Allah’s love and mercy towards us, the reward for every good deed in Ramadan is multiplied by 70.

The last 10 days and nights hold even more significance as they are full of even greater reward and blessings. These days are a chance for us to reap the benefits of Ramadan and seek salvation before the month comes to an end.

The word Ramadan is derived from the Arabic word ar-ramad , which means scorching heat. It is considered that this time angel Gabriel revealed the words of the Quran to Muhammad. The fast is done as the most priority to the spiritual purification of an individual.