Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets today for Ramazan moon sighting

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Peshawar today (Saturday) for sighting the crescent of Ramazan 1443 AH, Dunya News reported.

The committee’s meeting will be held in Peshawar which will be presided over by the chairman Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad.

Azad said that the meeting will be attended by Peshawar’s zonal committee members and officials of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Ministry of Science and Technology, Met Department and SUPARCO.

Meanwhile, the other zonal committees will also meet in respective cities including Karachi, Lahore, Quetta and Islamabad, he added.

The Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council had said that the holy month of Ramadan is expected to begin in Pakistan on April 3 (Sunday) this year while Eid-ul-Fitr is expected on May 3.

Ruet-e-Hilal’s Secretary-General Khalid Ejaz Mufti said: “The birth of the new moon of Ramadan is expected on April 1 at 11:24am. On 29 Shaban (April 2), the age of the moon should be at least 19 hours. In some parts of Pakistan, it would exceed 31 hours.”

