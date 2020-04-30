Tareen group to support Hamza Shahbaz for Punjab CM slot

Tareen group has announced to support joint opposition candidate for slot of Punjab Chief Minister.

LONDON (Dunya News) – The dissident Jahangir Khan Tareen group of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has announced to support Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Hamza Shahbaz for the Chief Minister Punjab post, Dunya News reported.

The decision was taken during a meeting between disgruntled PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen and PML-N leader and former finance minister Ishaq Dar in London on Friday night.

The PML-N leader in a message on Twitter said that a meeting was held with Jehangir Khan Tareen during which it was decided that Tareen grou will support joint opposition s candidate Hamza Shahbaz for the slot of Chief Minister, Punjab.

