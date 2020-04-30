Tareen group to support Hamza Shahbaz for Punjab CM slot

LONDON (Dunya News) – The dissident Jahangir Khan Tareen group of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has announced to support Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Hamza Shahbaz for the Chief Minister Punjab post, Dunya News reported.
The decision was taken during a meeting between disgruntled PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen and PML-N leader and former finance minister Ishaq Dar in London on Friday night.
The PML-N leader in a message on Twitter said that a meeting was held with Jehangir Khan Tareen during which it was decided that Tareen grou will support joint opposition s candidate Hamza Shahbaz for the slot of Chief Minister, Punjab.
Had fruitful final round of discussion with Mr Jehangir Khan Tareen.— Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) April 1, 2022
Mutually concluded that #JKT_Group will support joint Opposition s candidate, Mr Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, for the slot of Chief Minister, Punjab.
Deeply appreciate support of #JKT and #JKT_Group